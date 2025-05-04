NEET held in Ranchi amid stringent security

Ranchi, May 4 (PTI) Medical entrance exam NEET-UG was held amid stringent security in Ranchi on Sunday, officials said.

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNS were imposed within a 200-metre radius of all examination centres in the city, restricting the assembly of five or more persons, they said.

The examination, which was held in 22 centres in the city, started at 2 pm and concluded at 5 pm, they added.

"The examination passed off peacefully," Ranchi's sub-divisional officer (SDO) Utkarsh Kumar told PTI.

All students were properly screened before they were allowed to enter the exam centres, he said.

Senior police officers were in charge of the security of the examination centres, he said.

The examination in other cities of the state also passed off peacefully with no incidents of unfair practice reported from anywhere, another official said.

Scores of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) are used for admission to MBBS.

The strict measures came a year after alleged irregularities, including paper leaks, were flagged in NEET-UG, which put the exam's integrity under the scanner. PTI SAN SOM