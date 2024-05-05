NEET: More than 24,600 students appear in Latur

Latur, May 5 (PTI) A total of 24,612 medical aspirants took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Latur district on Sunday, its coordinator Giridhar Reddy said.

He told PTI 24,882 students had registered but 270 did not turn up.

The NEET (UG) is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

"The exam was held between 2 pm and 5 pm. There were 54 centres in the district, comprising 46 in Latur tehsil, three each in Udgir and Nilanga and two in Ahmedpur," he said.

According to officials, 2,81,872 students had registered for NEET in Maharashtra. PTI COR BNM