NEET-PG 2024 exam on July 7

New Delhi: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination will be held on July 7, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences said in its notice on Tuesday.

According to the notice, August 15 will the date to meet the Internship Completion Criteria.

However, the notice said that the candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals and confirmations.

The students can check the information on the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in for Information Bulletins, Application Forms and other details of these examinations as and when notified.

On Saturday, NewsDrum had reported that the examination will be held in the first week of July.

According to the recently-notified "Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023" which have replaced the Postgraduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the existing NEET-PG examination will continue till the proposed NExT becomes operational for the purpose of PG admission.

The NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.