NEET-PG 2024 to be held on Aug 11 in two shifts, spark concerns among aspirants

New Delhi: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024 is scheduled to be held on August 11, 2024, in two shifts.

This decision has sparked a variety of reactions among students and professionals, with many expressing concerns about the fairness of the two-shift system and its impact on the difficulty level of the exam.

Some students are also questioning how the two-shift system will help in making the examination system more robust, whether the questions will be different or the same for all candidates in both shifts, and how normalization will work if candidates have to appear in both shifts without a time gap.

Further details regarding the conduct of the examination in two shifts will be published on NBEMS's website https://natboard.edu.in/ in due course.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates are encouraged to visit NBEMS's Communication Web Portal at https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main

On June 22, the Union health ministry postponed the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.