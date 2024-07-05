NEET-PG 2024 will be conducted on 11th August in two shifts

New Delhi: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2024 is scheduled to be held on August 11, 2024, in two shifts.

The revised date for the medical entrance exam was announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on Friday, maintaining the eligibility cut-off date of August 15, 2024.

Further details regarding the conduct of the examination in two shifts will be published on NBEMS's website https://natboard.edu.in/ in due course.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates are encouraged to visit NBEMS's Communication Web Portal at https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main

On June 22, the Union health ministry postponed the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.