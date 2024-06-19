NEET row: AAP holds protests in Haryana, seeks SC-monitored probe

Chandigarh, Jun 19 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party held a protest in Haryana on Wednesday against the alleged irregularities in medical entrance exam NEET, demanding a probe under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge.

AAP staged protests in various districts including Kurukshetra, Palwal, Sonipat, Jind and Mahendragarh over the issue, seeking justice for the students.

A protest was also staged by the AAP's Chandigarh unit here.

Accompanied by party workers, party's Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta staged a demonstration in Kurukshetra district.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said, "The matter pertains to the future of lakhs of students across the country. Students and their parents are worried. So many questions are unanswered, but the government is not speaking up." Later, in a post on X in Hindi, he said, "We demand that the NEET scam be investigated under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge and the exam be cancelled and held again." Gupta added that until this happens, the AAP will continue its fight from the streets to the Parliament.

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh too, the AAP held a protest over the issue.

Some AAP leaders and workers here alleged that they were briefly detained by police when they wanted to go to hand over a memorandum to Punjab Governor-cum-Chandigarh UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, to demand a probe into the alleged irregularities in NEET and re-conducting of the exam.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court said even if there was "0.001 percent negligence" on the part of anyone in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 examination, it should be thoroughly dealt with.

Observing that students have to labour hard while preparing for these examinations, the apex court had said the litigation pertaining to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate)-2024 examination ought not be treated as adversarial.

The examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates took it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities in the prestigious exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and filing of petitions in several high courts as also the Supreme Court. Scores of students protested in Delhi on June 10 seeking a probe into alleged irregularities.

As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

The NEET-UG examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in the government and private institutions across the country.