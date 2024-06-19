NEET row: AAP's youth wing protests outside Dharmendra Pradhan's residence

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Members of the AAP Youth Wing held a protest outside Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence in Delhi on Wednesday, demanding cancellation of this year's NEET-UG due to alleged irregularities.

The AAP Youth Wing alleged that the Delhi Police prevented the demonstrators from meeting Pradhan and resorted to lathi charge when they resisted.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi Police.

The medical entrance examination National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was held on May 5, with around 24 lakh candidates taking part. The results were announced on June 4.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar and other irregularities in the exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and filing of petitions in several high courts as well as the Supreme Court.

Led by AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, the protestors demanded the minister's resignation on moral grounds and called for a re-examination to ensure equal opportunity for all students.

Jha asserted that the government is jeopardising the future of the nation's youth and pledged that AAP will continue its fight for justice from the streets to the Parliament.

"The NEET rigging has impacted thousands of students, prompting calls for the exam's cancellation and a thorough investigation by a committee headed by a retired judge," he said.

The protestors raised slogans of "Shame on the education minister" and "Stop commercialisation of education" to drive home their point.

Jha said, "We want a committee to be formed under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the NEET scam so that the children who took the exam can be assured that if they appear on the merit list, their selection will be certain," he said.

He also said the exam should be cancelled.

As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720 in NEET-UG, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country. PTI SLB SLB SZM