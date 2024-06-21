NEET row: Congress stages protest in Odisha, demands Pradhan's resignation

Bhubaneswar, Jun 21 (PTI) The Odisha unit of the Congress on Friday staged a protest in Bhubaneswar over alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG 2024 examination and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for failing to prevent the question paper leak.

Led by state Congress president Sarat Pattanayak, a protest march was taken out from Congress Bhawan to Master Canteen Square here.

Later, the Congress leaders and workers raised slogans against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and staged a demonstration at Master Canteen square.

Speaking to reporters, Pattanayak alleged, "The BJP-led central government is playing with the future of lakhs of students... it has come to notice that the question paper was sold at Rs 32 lakh to Rs 40 lakh." Former OPCC president Prasad Harichandan said, "Question paper leaks have happened 70 times during the NDA rule. The Congress has stood by students of the country and would intensify its protest in the coming days." PTI BBM BBM ACD