NEET row: IYC workers stage protests outside Dharmendra Pradhan's residence

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Thursday staged a protest near the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan against the alleged rigging in NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams.

According to a statement, the IYC workers claimed that the "scam" has pushed the future of lakhs of students towards darkness.

The workers reached Dharmendra Pradhan's residence and demanded that NTA be dismissed and justice be served to the students of NEET-UG and NET exams as soon as possible.

IYC president Srinivas BV said that the "scam" is not just cheating with the students but a betrayal of the future of the country.

Several IYC workers were detained in the protest, the statement added.

The medical entrance examination, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was held on May 5, with around 24 lakh candidates taking part. The results were announced on June 4.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar and other irregularities in the exam. The allegations have led to protests in several cities and the filing of petitions in several high courts as well as the Supreme Court.

On Wednesday, the Union education ministry ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET following inputs that the exam's integrity may have been compromised, and handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation.