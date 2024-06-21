NEET row: J'khand Cong stages protest in Ranchi, seeks cancellation of exam

Ranchi, Jun 21 (PTI) Congress workers on Friday held a protest march in Jharkhand's Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination and demanded cancellation of the test.

Led by state Congress president Rajesh Thakur, the procession was taken out from Sahid Chowk and it culminated at Raj Bhavan, covering around a two-kilometre stretch.

During the protest march, Congress workers raised slogans against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and demanded the arrest of those involved in the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examinations.

Thakur alleged that the central government has been "silent over" the serious issue.

"We demand cancellation of the examinations and arrest of the persons who were involved in the crime," he said.

Congress workers demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign.

The medical entrance examination, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG, was conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part.

The results were announced on June 4.

There have been allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar. PTI SAN BDC