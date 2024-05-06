NEET-UG 2024 paper leak rumors baseless: NTA issues clarification

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday quashed the rumors circulating on social media alleging paper leak of the recently conducted NEET-UG 2024.

In a statement, the NTA clarified that the examination, held on May 5th, 2024, was conducted successfully across 4750 centers in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad and news circulating on social media regarding paper leaks are completely baseless and without any gound.

The agency assured that stringent security protocols and CCTV surveillance were in place to prevent any unauthorized access to examination centers once the gates were closed.

Addressing a specific incident in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, where students reportedly took away question papers prematurely, the NTA emphasized that the incident did not lead to any leak.

Additionally, the NTA underscored that all photographs of question papers circulating on social media were unrelated to the actual examination papers.

While acknowledging cases of malpractice and impersonation, the agency affirmed that strict action had been taken against offenders.

NEET-UG 2024 witnessed a record-high registration of over 24 lakh students, with increased participation from smaller cities, especially in the Northeast, Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, and other states.

The smooth conduct of the examination involved the coordination of over 600 center coordinators, 5000+ center superintendents, and staff from over 4800 schools nationwide.

The NTA urged candidates, parents, teachers, and stakeholders to disregard rumors and focus on upcoming examinations, emphasizing the integrity of the NEET-UG 2024 process.