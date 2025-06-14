NEET-UG 2025 results announced by NTA; check details

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for undergraduate medical courses on its official website.

"All candidates are advised to check their email for their scorecards. You can also download your result using your login credentials at https://neet.nta.nic.in," the agency said in a post on X.

The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2025 for more than 22 lakh candidates at 5468 different Centres located in 552 cities throughout the country and 14 Cities outside India on 04 May 2025 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:00 P.M.(IST).

The Examination was conducted in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The total number of students opting for English as a language for appearing in the exam was 18,22,410, while those opting for Hindi and Tamil languages were 3,28,634 and 26,580, respectively.

Girl students significantly outshone boys in the medical examination: 722,462 girls qualified, while 514,063 boys succeeded.

A total of 5,64,611 OBC category students, 1,68,873 SC, 67,234 ST, 3,38,728 General, and 97,085 EWS category students qualified the exam.

The examination was also conducted in 14 cities outside the country, viz., Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Singapore.