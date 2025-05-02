NEET-UG exam: Bihar Police warn people against rumours, fraud calls

Patna, May 2 (PTI) The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has warned the public and aspirants against rumours and fraud calls by cyber fraudsters to aspirants and parents luring them to provide answer sheets ahead of the NEET-UG, scheduled to be held on May 4 across the country.

The EOU, on Friday, issued an advisory saying, "Public is advised not to fall prey to misinformation and fraud calls by cyber fraudsters luring them to provide answer sheets/question papers in the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET-UG)-2025 examination on May 4." "There is an apprehension that anti-social elements or cyber fraudsters may try to break the integrity of the examination through rumours on social media platforms," it said.

The advisory also said that people should immediately inform the police about any such misinformation.

"We advise people to avoid falling prey to such deceitful practices. Those found guilty of engaging in such activities will face severe consequences, including legal action. A criminal proceeding will be initiated against those who indulge in such activities," it said.

The statement also said that if people receive any suspicious offers or requests from any individual/agency, the matter should be immediately brought to the notice of EOU.

The EOU last month arrested Sanjeev Kumar Singh alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, the alleged mastermind of the NEET UG-2024 paper leak case and also wanted in several other cases, from the state capital.

He was wanted in connection with his involvement in the paper leak case of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) held in March 2024.

He was also wanted in the paper leak case of the NEET UG-2024, which is now being probed by the CBI.

According to officials, Mukhiya's gang is spread across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The gang was also behind paper leaks in the Haryana veterinary doctor recruitment exam, the Haryana English teachers' recruitment exam and some recruitment exams conducted in UP. PTI PKD SBN SBN