NEET-UG held at 18 centres amid tight security in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 4 (PTI) The NEET-UG exam was conducted peacefully across Gurugram on Sunday, an official said.

A total of 18 examination centres were set up in the district where 6,672 candidates were scheduled to appear. A total of 210 candidates remained absent in the exam, the official said.

District Nodal Officer and Additional Labour Commissioner (NCR) Kushal Kataria said that elaborate security arrangements were made by the administration to ensure a fair and cheating-free examination. Police personnel were deployed at all centres, and students were allowed entry only after thorough frisking.

In anticipation of the exam, the administration ensured the availability of essential amenities at all centres, including uninterrupted electricity, drinking water, clean toilets, first aid and other basic facilities.

CCTV cameras and jammers were installed at every centre to monitor all activities and prevent the use of unfair means. A central control room was also set up at the Mini Secretariat to oversee real-time developments, he added.

For security purposes, the District Magistrate Ajay Kumar had enforced a ban on public gatherings under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita from 11 am to 6 pm.

Additionally, photocopy shops and electronic device stores near examination centres were temporarily closed to eliminate any possible misuse.

Kataria emphasised that the coordinated efforts of the administration helped conduct the examination smoothly and without any incident.

More than 20.8 lakh students appeared for medical entrance exam NEET-UG on Sunday at more than 5,400 centres under strict security measures amid stray incidents of protest and arrest.

More than 22.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, which was also conducted in 14 cities abroad.

National Testing Agency (NTA) officials said more than 20.8 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.