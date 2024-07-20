NEET-UG revised results: 682 highest for Haryana centre that saw 6 scoring full marks

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) No NEET-UG candidate has scored above 682 in the revised results for a centre in Haryana that was under the scanner after six aspirants who took the medical entrance exam there on May 5 got 720 out of 720.

The scores were revised after a retest was ordered by the Supreme Court following allegations of inflation of marks due to grace being awarded.

Only 13 candidates of the Hardayal Public School centre in Haryana's Jhajjar managed to score more than 600 marks, according to the centre and city-wise results declared on Sunday by the National Testing Agency (NTA) that is in the eye of a storm over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the 2024 NEET-UG, including paper leak.

The NEET-UG examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared for it.

The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, with the NTA saying the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier.

Sixty-seven students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the testing agency's history, with six from the centre in Haryana figuring in the list. This raised suspicions about irregularities.

It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

The retest was conducted after the agency withdrew grace marks awarded to students who were compensated for loss of time due to delay in start of examination at six centres in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Chandigarh.

The NEET-UG is conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.PTI GJS/AO/UZM GJS ANB ANB