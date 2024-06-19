NEET-UG row: AAP leaders meet Bengal Guv, demand his intervention

Kolkata, Jun 19 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) West Bengal leaders on Wednesday called on Governor C V Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan over the alleged NEET scam and sought his intervention into the matter.

"We submitted a deputation to Governor C V Ananda Bose this evening at the Raj Bhavan regarding the alleged NEET scam. He heard us and assured of looking into the matter," AAP leader and spokesperson Arnab Maitra.

"We demand an impartial investigation and punishment of culprits. On one hand the current government is talking about 'Vikshit Bharat' by 2047 and on the other, this kind of corruption is flourishing in our country. How will these fake doctors take our nation forward? We want justice for the NEET candidates," he said.

"This is one of the biggest scams of the BJP-led central government. The BJP is playing with the future of lakhs of students" Maitra said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan rejected the allegations of paper leak in NEET-UG, saying there was no evidence of it.

The Centre told the Supreme Court that the decision to give grace marks to 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS and other courses has been cancelled and they will be given the option to take a re-test on June 23. PTI SCH ACD