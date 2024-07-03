NEET-UG row: India Youth Front to protest at Jantar Mantar on July 8

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) India Youth Front, an umbrella group representing INDIA bloc parties’ youth wings, on Wednesday said that they will hold a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 8 against the reported incidents of paper leak in the NEET exam.

While addressing a press conference here, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said that the India Youth Front will hold a protest against the paper leaks in the medical entrance exam.

The further strategy will be decided on July 8, he added.

NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5, with around 24 lakh candidates appearing. The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities. PTI NIT NB