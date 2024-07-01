NEET UG Row: Students indefinite sit-in called off at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The students protest at the Jantar Mantar here against the irregularities in NTA held examinations -- NEET UG, PG, and UGC NET -- ended Monday.

Scores of students under the banner "India against NTA" started an indefinite sit-in strike against reports of rigging in the said examinations on Wednesday last week.

The demands of the students, who called off their strike on the sixth day here, included banning of the NTA and resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The students were also demanding re-examination of NEET-UG and reinstate the old university specific entrance exam system.

The members of the Left affiliated AISA and Delhi University's KYS were among other student outfits, who participated in the protests.

On the sixth day of the strike, the students gathered at the Jantar Mantar here and raised "anti-NTA" slogans also demanding Pradhan's resignation.

They called off their indefinite sit-in strike without mentioning any reason. PTI SJJ AS AS