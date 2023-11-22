NEET-UG syllabus shortened to align it with new board curriculum

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The syllabus for medical entrance exam NEET-UG has been reduced to align it with the curriculum rationalised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other school boards, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), which is the country's largest exam for medical admissions, will be conducted on May 5 next year.

"It is notified to all the stakeholders especially to the aspiring candidates that the Undergraduate Medical Education Board, an autonomous body under National Medical Commission has finalised the NEET (UG)-2024 syllabus,” the NTA said in an official notification.

"The same has been uploaded on NMC's website for the reference of the public at large. The stakeholders are advised to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET (UG)-2024 for the preparation of the study material and for preparation of NEET (UG) examinations for academic session 2024-25,” it added.

NTA officials confirmed the move was against the backdrop of CBSE and school boards rationalisating their syllabus.

Earlier this month, the NTA had also rationalised the syllabus for the Joint Entrance Exam or JEE (Main) 2024 to sync it with the rationalised syllabus of CBSE and other state boards this year.

The CBSE and many other state boards have been using a rationalised syllabus since 2021 to reduce the academic burden of students. PTI GJS SMN