NEET-UG, UGC-NET row: NSUI stages protest at Jantar Mantar, march to Parliament planned

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Congress's student wing NSUI staged a protest against alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams here at Jantar Mantar on Monday.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) plan to take out a march to gherao the Parliament on the day of the commencement of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Scores of NSUI members gathered at Jantar Mantar to register their protest against the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam.

However, police officials said that no such march has been given permission and security arrangements have been made to prevent any attempts.

Amid a demand for the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduates (NEET-UG) exam held on May 5, the Union Education Ministry has said that the incidents of malpractices were "localised" or "isolated" and it was not fair to jeopardise the careers of lakhs of candidates who cleared the exam rightfully.

The CBI filed an FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating), among others.

The UGC-NET-2024 exam for the selection of junior research fellows, assistant professors and PhD scholars was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18 in two shifts across the country. The exam was postponed after the government said that the "integrity of the examination may have been compromised". PTI SJJ OZ SKY SKY