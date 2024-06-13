NEET-UG 2024: Result of 1,563 candidates with grace marks cancelled, Centre tells SC

New Delhi: The Centre has informed the Supreme Court of its decision to cancel the score-cards of 1563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who received grace marks, offering them the option to retake the exam.
As per the recommendations it has been suggested that scorecard of affected 1563 candidates will be cancelled and withdrawn and actual scores will be informed without grace marks and re exam will be conducted for them. Result of those who do not take retest will be the exam actual scores without grace marks. Mr Naresh Kaushik appearing for NTA states that retest will be notified today and held on June 23 and result will be declared on July 30 so that counseling from July 6 is not affected.
This comes amidst significant controversy following the June 4 announcement of NEET-UG results, which coincided with parliamentary election results.
Key issues include an unprecedented 67 perfect scores, discrepancies due to multiple correct answers for some questions, inconsistent scoring, and the early release of results. Concerns about potential cheating at specific centres and administrative mismanagement have further tarnished the credibility of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Allegations of paper leaks and a questionable reopening of the registration portal have exacerbated the situation.
The political fallout has been significant, with opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav demanding a thorough investigation.
The AAP has called for a Supreme Court-supervised Special Investigation Team, while leaders from Southern states have echoed these concerns.
The Supreme Court's intervention aims to restore trust and ensure fairness in the NEET examination process.