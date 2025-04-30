NEET-UG 2025 admit cards released by NTA; exam on May 4

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency on Wednesday released the admit cards for the upcoming medical entrance exam, NEET-UG, scheduled on May 4 across the country.

The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of NEET (UG) - 2025 using their login

credentials from the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 30 April 2025.

"The candidates are advised to go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin. The information about the allotted centre is available in the Admit Card," said officials.

NTA has issued a helpdesk for students finding it difficult to download their admit cards, which can be reached at 011-40759000. Testing body can also be reached at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted in more than 550 cities at over 5,000 centres.