Nefarious design to spread turmoil in Jammu region: J-K LG on terror attack in Reasi

Jammu, Jun 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the terrorist attack on a bus in Reasi district was part of a nefarious design to spread turmoil in Jammu region, and asserted that such an attempt would be thwarted.

Terrorists opened fire at the bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district on Sunday, killing nine and injuring 41 others.

The 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the barrage of gunfire and fell into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of Poni area.

“An unfortunate incident had happened yesterday evening when terrorists targeted the driver of a bus as a result of which he lost control and the vehicle plunged into a gorge resulting in the death of nine persons. A joint operation by police, CRPF and Army is underway to punish those responsible for the incident,” the Lt Governor told reporters at the Government Medical College here after meeting 18 of the injured admitted to the facility.

He said Director General of Police R R Swain along with his team is on the spot supervising the anti-terror operation.

“Our immediate priority is saving the lives of those injured. We know there is no compensation for loss of life but to help the families, the administration has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 each for the injured,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah are keeping a close watch on the situation and spoke to him immediately after the attack.

“Those responsible will not be spared. The attack is part of a nefarious design to somehow spread turmoil to Jammu region but we are determined to thwart such an attempt,” Sinha said.

The Lt governor said he will also visit Narayan hospital in Katra area of Reasi district to enquire about the welfare of 14 other injured persons admitted there. PTI TAS DV