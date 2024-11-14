Nefarious intentions of those trying to divide farming community will never succeed: Dhankhar

Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the unity of farmers is crucial for nationalism and asserted that the "nefarious intentions" of those trying to divide the farming community will never succeed.

Addressing the 105th National Jat Convention in Rajasthan's Pushkar, he said that the problems of the farmers should be resolved and it can be done by sitting and talking together.

"The unity of the farming community is crucial for nationalism. A farmer is the symbol of the nation. Whenever any crisis arises in the country, the farmer will bear it on his chest.

"I know there are some problems; they should be resolved. There was a delay, but it can be addressed. My doors are always open. We will sit together, talk, and find solutions," Dhankhar said.

He said, "The nefarious intentions of those trying to divide the farming community will never succeed. There is a conspiracy to divide farmers into castes, to separate one particular group, and I will openly say it, to separate the Jats." The vice president described the Jat community as an essential part of the farming class and the soul of the community throughout the country.

Expressing gratitude to the farming community, Dhankhar said, "My doors are open 24 hours for farmers. The community that sent me to this position, I am the first servant of that community. I will never falter in worshipping the community, and my resolve is that the nefarious plans to divide the farming community will never succeed." While mentioning the legacies of Veer Teja Ji, Maharaja Surajmal, Raja Mahendra Pratap, and revered Nathuram Mirdha, the vice president urged the gathering to create moral values in the coming generations and show them the right path.

He also emphasized the importance of caring for one's family, environment, and fulfilling one's duties.

Dhankhar also asked farmers to increase their participation in the marketing and trade of agricultural products.

He said, "Farmers produce with great difficulty. Why should they (farmers) not be part of the trade? My request is that farmers should sit together, think, deliberate, and engage in trade related to the huge wealth they produce. This is a huge business." He said that big factories are running, be it oil or cloth, all run on the produce of farmers.

"Farmers should think about what is called 'value addition' in English. The government's policies are positive, so that farmers can add value to these things in a meaningful way," he added.

In Pushkar, the vice president also visited the Brahma Temple and Jat Shiva Temple, and paid floral tributes at the statues of Veer Teja and Nathuram Mirdha. PTI AG KVK KVK