Negative FDI figures deeply concerning: Cong

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday said the negative FDI numbers for October are "deeply concerning" for the country and alleged that instead of taking cognisance of the structural weakness, the "ostrich government" demolished the MGNREGA which was the lifeline of rural economy.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the "original sin of Modi-made economy" is sluggishness in consumer demand which has led to weak private domestic and foreign investment.

"The negative FDI figures of this quarter are a deeply concerning development. But this was entirely foreseeable. The original sin of the Modi-made economy is the sluggishness in consumer demand.

"The weak domestic private investment and FDI are only its inevitable consequence. But instead of taking cognisance of this structural weakness, this ostrich Government has instead chosen to demolish the MGNREGA - the lifeline of the rural economy," he said in his post.

The Congress leader was referring to reports that net FDI has been negative for third straight month in October 2025, as inflows fell and outflows have grown.

According to a media report, the RBI data shows direct investment into India fell in October 2025, while outward investment by Indian companies has grown. Separately, net portfolio investments were also negative in December so far, it said.