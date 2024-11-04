Negative powers trying to spoil environment by raising Article 370 issue: BJP J-K unit chief

Jammu, Nov 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Sat Paul Sharma on Monday slammed the PDP for moving a resolution in the Assembly against the abrogation of Article 370 and claimed that "negative powers" are trying to spoil the peaceful environment in the valley.

Speaking at a felicitation function at the party headquarters here over his appointment as the J-K unit president, the former minister said the BJP will do whatever is necessary to counter any attempt related to the revoked constitutional provision.

"Our 28 valiant members of legislative assembly responded forcefully, conveying that any talk on the subject (reviving Article 370) will not be tolerated in the House,” Sharma said.

He was referring to the uproar in the assembly as the BJP members objected to the PDP MLA moving a resolution opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and calling for its restoration.

The BJP leader said it is a matter of concern that "negative powers are still trying to disturb the peaceful environment" in the valley and under these circumstances “our leaders and workers have to act carefully.” Sharma said he along with the party colleague and leader of opposition Sunil Sharma chaired a meeting before the start of the assembly session in Srinagar this morning and “it was decided that the party will strongly oppose any move aimed at harming the interests of Jammu”.

"Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. We will not allow Jammu to lag behind Kashmir and want equality between both the regions," he said adding, "While our lions will roar with full force in the assembly, I have no doubt that my team will stand shoulder to shoulder with me if there is a need to come on the roads." He said the BJP got a "historic mandate" by winning 29 seats and recorded the highest vote share of over 26 per c ent in the recently held assembly polls. “There were some shortcomings in permutations and combinations, otherwise the party would have formed its own government,” he said.

He asked the party workers to prepare for the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat elections likely to take place early next year.

Sharma was appointed to the post on Sunday, replacing Ravinder Raina who had held the post for six-and-a-half years. He was accorded a warm welcome by hundreds of party activists and supporters on his arrival at Jammu airport from Srinagar this afternoon.

Amid vociferous sloganeering, he was taken in a procession from the airport to party headquarters at Trikuta Nagar where he was received by his predecessor Raina and other senior party leaders.

A special prayer meeting was held before Raina handed over the charge to Sharma.

“I have performed this responsibility before Raina and I am thankful to the party leadership for entrusting the duty for the second time. I will try my best to further strengthen the party,” Sharma told reporters.

He said the party MLAs will play the role of constructive opposition and at the same time, “you will find our workers on the streets whenever there is such a need.” “The BJP is known as a party with a difference. Our motive is to serve the people and we will continue to do so,” Sharma, who held the post of BJP president for two-and-a-half years between 2015 and 2018, said.

Raina congratulated Sharma and expressed confidence that the party would be further strengthened under his experienced leadership.

“Over 16.52 lakh workers of the party will work with dedication under his leadership to further strengthen the party in both the regions of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

On PDP moving a resolution in the assembly, Raina said the Kashmir-based party knows very well that the assembly has no power to restore the revoked constitutional provision.

“Article 370 was revoked by Parliament and the J-K Assembly has nothing to do with it. The people know this reality,” Raina, who has been made a national executive member, said.

Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta also advised the newly elected legislators to work in a positive manner and focus on developmental matters in the assembly rather than raising “unnecessary issues”.

“The PDP’s move to bring in resolution was nothing more than a drama because they are aware that it is not being restored. The chief minister (Omar Abdullah) has rightly replied and so has the leader of opposition, Sunil Sharma,” he said. PTI TAS RT