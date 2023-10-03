Neglect of villages matter of concern, DDA will get Rs 800 crore to develop them: LG Saxena

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday expressed concern over "neglect" of 49 villages in the national capital and said a Delhi government fund of around Rs 800 crore will be given to the DDA for their development.

Saxena made the remarks after laying the foundation stone of a sports complex at Qutabgarh village.

Refuting the charges, Delhi's Development Minister Gopal Rai said in a statement that no other government in Delhi could match quantum of work done by the Kejriwal government in the villages.

The LG who visited various villages said that he witnessed lack of basic facilities like proper roads and drains.

"I visited many villages and witnessed lack of facilities there...roads are missing, drains are choked. I am pained that villages in the national capital lack basic facilities. It is a matter of concern," Saxena told reporters.

There is a Delhi government fund of around Rs 800 crore for development of villages, he said.

"I have decided that this fund be given to the DDA to develop the 49 villages. DDA officials will meet sarpanches to know about the facilities needed in the villages. A list will be prepared on the basis of discussions in these meetings and funds will be allocated," the LG said.

When asked if the villages in Delhi were lying neglected, Saxena said, "I have already said that these villages are being neglected. But, condition of the villages will be improved." The Delhi Development Authority's Qutabgarh sports complex project is slated to be completed by next month and will have multiple sporting facilities, including 'akharas' for male and female wrestlers, a kabaddi ground, a jogging track, an open gymnasium, a badminton court, volleyball court, the DDA said in a statement.

Later, in a statement, Saxena said that other villages will also be transformed on the lines of Qutabgarh village.

"Laid the foundation for a sports complex at Qutabgarh village, in line with the commitment to develop all 49 villages in Delhi with the best civic infra. To be commissioned shortly, the sports complex will have facilities for wrestling, Kabaddi, badminton, athletics, etc," Saxena said in a post on X.

Saxena also shared some pictures from his visit to some of the villages of Delhi.

"Also visited nearby villages - Jaunti and Nijampur - to witness the ongoing development works, including a sports centre, being undertaken by DDA. Dedicated a rejuvenated water body in Jaunti that will add to the village's water security & recharge the groundwater," he said.

Development Minister Rai asserted that the villages in Delhi have developed fast since advent of Kejriwal government. The work on roads, drains and community halls through Delhi Village Development Board has picked up, said the minister.

Delhi government has also opened mohalla clinics in the villages and laid water and sewer lines there, he said, adding people in villages are also getting round the clock power supply like urban areas.

In a meeting of Delhi Village Development Board in August, approval was given to 167 new projects worth Rs 115.52 crore, said the statement from the development minister's office.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the LG's decision, saying people in rural areas want to ask CM Kejriwal why they are not getting facilities related to health, education and transport, and compensation for crop losses.

Recently, a Sachdeva-led delegation of Delhi BJP leaders accompanied by representatives of villages met the LG to explain problems faced by the rural people in the capital.

LG Saxena also inaugurated and dedicated a waterbody to the residents of Qutubgarh village. It will aid in farming and other activities.

Deepening and desilting of the waterbody was undertaken and it is now fit for collecting rainwater, the DDA said.

North West Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans, Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta, Chief Secretary of Delhi Naresh Kumar, and DDA Vice Chairman Subhashish Panda were also present on the occasion.

To encourage artisans who make beautiful environment-friendly clay utensils, the LG distributed electric potter wheels to them while appreciating their hard work.

Panda said many development works are being undertaken by the DDA to transform the lives of the residents of Delhi and he assured that the urban body will continue to work with more zeal and enthusiasm. PTI KND VIT NSD KVK KVK