Negligence in resolving public complaints unforgivable: Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that negligence in resolving public complaints and problems is unforgivable under any circumstances.

Adityanath was holding a review meeting through video conferencing with all the divisional commissioners, district magistrates, superintendents of police and senior administrative and police officers on issues ranging from law and order of the state, Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS), CM Helpline, preparations for the upcoming festivals, flood situation, dengue control and health services late on Sunday, the UP government said in a statement.

The chief minister said that every public complaint and problem received through IGRS and CM Helpline must be resolved satisfactorily from the point of view of the complainant.

The satisfaction of the complainants and their feedback will be the real measure of the performance of the officers, he said.

Adityanath described the safety of women and daughters as the top priority of the government and directed that the activities of the Anti-Romeo Squad should be further activated in all the districts.

The chief minister said that a new phase of 'Mission Shakti' will start in the upcoming Navratri, for which all the districts should make extensive preparations from now on.

In the meeting, the chief minister released the ranking of public complaints received on IGRS and CM Helpline at divisional, district, tehsil, zone, range, district police and police station levels. Directing the concerned district magistrates and police officers, he said that the solution should be ensured with full sensitivity while respecting the sentiments of every victim.

He warned that disciplinary action will be taken against the officers who file false or misleading reports.

The chief minister expressed happiness over the successful completion of recent festivals and directed the police administration to be on alert mode in advance in view of the upcoming Barawafaat, Anant Chaturdashi and Vishwakarma Puja.

While reviewing the districts affected by floods and heavy rains, he said that relief work should be made more effective and the guidance of public representatives must be taken into account. In view of the possibility of diseases during the rainy season, he directed the municipal bodies to immediately drain out the waterlogging and strengthen the cleaning system.

He directed that Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Melas should be organised regularly and ensure the availability of medicines at all health centres for the treatment of snakebite.

Expressing serious concern over the sale of fake or sub-standard medicines, the chief minister said that not even a single such activity will be tolerated in the state. The administration was instructed to maintain constant vigilance and strict monitoring.

On this occasion, he also directed officials that no farmer in the state should face a shortage of fertilisers, the supply chain should be closely monitored and strict action should be taken against black marketing or hoarding.

In the meeting, preparations for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) proposed by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission on September 6 and September 7 were also discussed in detail. The chief minister was informed that the examination will be held at 1,479 centres set up in 48 districts, in which more than 25.31 lakh candidates will participate, the statement said.

The chief minister said that the purity and transparency of the examination are the top priority, and it should be ensured at all costs.

He directed that special arrangements should be ensured for the confidentiality of question papers, deployment of sector magistrates, live CCTV control room, city traffic system and convenience of the candidates during the rainy season.

Adityanath said that strict action will be taken against those who spread any kind of rumour or misleading information during the examination. The district administration should coordinate with the examination organising body and provide all possible facilities to the candidates, he said. PTI NAV KSS KSS