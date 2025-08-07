Negligence of state admin responsible for Jhalawar school tragedy, says Rajasthan Cong chief

Kota (Rajasthan) Aug 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday said the "negligence" of the state administration was responsible for the Jhalawar school tragedy last month that claimed the lives of seven children and left at least 21 others injured.

Dotasra reached Jhalawar on Thursday and visited the hospital, where five of the 21 injured children are currently under treatment. The rest have been discharged.

While speaking to the media after interacting with injured children and their kin, Dotasara said that it is unfortunate that "our children are not safe in schools even after 70 years of Independence" and pointed out that CM Bhajanlal Sharma has yet to visit Jhalawar.

The state Congress committee chief also said they would raise the issue of school tragedy for discussion in the state assembly and asserted that the compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the kin of the deceased children was inadequate.