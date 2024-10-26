Negligence or delay in addressing public concerns will not be tolerated: Adityanath

Gorakhpur(UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to officials, emphasising that there must be no delay, or negligence, in addressing public grievances and assisting victims under any circumstances.

"If any negligence occurs, appropriate action will be taken against those responsible," he said.

While addressing public concerns during the Janata Darshan held at the Gorakhnath temple on Saturday morning, the chief minister instructed, "If there are any obstacles in resolving an individual's issue, they should be identified and swiftly addressed. If any case is intentionally left unresolved at any level, the accountability of the responsible officials should be ensured." As per a press statement, at the Janta Darshan, held in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan within the temple complex, Adityanath met with approximately 300 individuals and listened to their concerns.

Reiterating the government's commitment to resolve every person's issues effectively, he urged the people not to worry about anything, or feel distressed.

He further instructed the administrative and police officials present to resolve public issues in a timely, fair and efficient manner. In certain cases, he asked officers to investigate the reasons behind the lack of administrative support and ensure immediate assistance for all affected individuals.

Adityanath directed strict legal action against those involved in land grabbing. He assured those seeking housing and other essential needs that every eligible person would benefit from government welfare schemes. PTI CDN HIG HIG