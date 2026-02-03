Negligent approach of UPA govt pushed Northeast towards instability: BJP Manipur MP

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) BJP's Rajya Sabha member from Manipur, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, on Tuesday said then UPA government's negligent approach pushed the Northeast towards instability, and credited the Modi government for empowering the region as a growth engine of the country.

He said, with the vision of 'Purvodaya' (rise of the East), the Centre is ensuring inclusive growth for the Northeast and bringing long-term stability in the region.

Replying to a motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Leishemba said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Northeast has received unprecedented focus.

He said 50,000 rural roads have been constructed for easy access to markets, schools and offices besides a special assistance of Rs 3,356 crore has been provided to Manipur, from 2020 to till January 2026, for capital expenditure in the form of 50 years interest-free loan.

Due to the negligent approach of then UPA government, the northeast was pushed towards instability and underdevelopment, Leishemba said in the Upper House.

"But with the vision of Purvodaya, our government is ensuring inclusive growth for the region, transforming it as the growth engine of India and bringing long-term stability in the region," said the Rajya Sabha member from strife-torn Manipur.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023. At least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence since then, while thousands became homeless. The state has been under President's Rule since February last year.

The BJP MP said the government's decisive battle against major diseases like sickle cell anaemia has been fought to save tribal people.

"Over 6.5 crore tribal citizens have already been screened. More than 400 Eklavya model residential schools have been opened in tribal areas to (help them) avail quality education and better future," he said.

Leishemba said with investment worth crores, railways connectivity has been brought to Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, and soon Manipur will be included in the railway map of the country.

He also cited different initiatives by the central government for northeastern states, including sanctioning of Rs 117 crore under "Swadesh Darshan" scheme in Manipur, and expressed gratitude to President Murmu and PM Modi "for transforming the northeast region including Manipur into a resilient growth engine of India". PTI AKV AKV TRB TRB