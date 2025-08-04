Neha Hiremath murder case: Accused Fayaz denied bail

Hubballi (Karnataka), Aug 4 (PTI) A court here on Monday rejected the bail plea of Fayaz, who killed 23-year-old college student Neha Hiremath on the college campus on April 18, 2024.

The First Additional District and Sessions Judge Pallavi B R rejected the bail plea.

Neha, a first-year MCA student, was the daughter of Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath.

Fayaz had stabbed her to death on the BVB college campus after she allegedly rejected his love proposal.

The accused, Fayaz (23), an MCA dropout, was her batchmate during the BCA course.

Responding to the verdict, Neha’s father, Hiremath, became emotional.

"The Judge has denied bail to the man who took my daughter’s life. This is our first victory," he told PTI Videos.

He further asserted that his fight will continue until the accused gets capital punishment.

Fayaz, who has been lodged in Dharwad Central Prison for the past 1 year and 4 months, appeared before the court today via video conference.

The hearing has been adjourned to August 6.