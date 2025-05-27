Nehru believed in democracy not demagoguery: Cong pays tributes to India's first PM

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday paid rich tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary and said he simply refuses to go away in spite of a systematic "6D effort" being made since 2014 to defame, distort, deny, denigrate, diminish, and demolish him and his legacy.

Paying tributes to Nehru, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asserted that Nehru laid a strong foundation of independent India with his visionary leadership.

Gandhi said Nehru's contribution in the establishment of social justice, modernity, education, Constitution and democracy is invaluable.

Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes to Nehru at his memorial at Shanti Van here.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shared a quote of Nehru that "Citizenship lies in serving the country".

"Humble tributes on the death anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji, who took India from zero to the top, the creator of modern India, the fearless guardian of democracy, who made India develop in scientific, economic, industrial and various fields, who constantly gave the message of 'unity in diversity' to the country, our source of inspiration," Kharge said.

He said the 21st century India cannot be imagined without the contribution of Nehru.

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Respectful tributes to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his death anniversary." "With the dream of a strong and inclusive India, Nehru ji laid a strong foundation of independent India with his visionary leadership. His contribution in the establishment of social justice, modernity, education, constitution and democracy is invaluable," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

The legacy of 'Hind ke Jawahar' and his ideals will always guide us," Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also paid tributes to Nehru.

"Today is the 61st death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, who simply refuses to go away in spite of a systematic 6D effort being made - since 2014 especially - to defame, distort, deny, denigrate, diminish, and demolish him and his legacy," he said.

Nehru's contributions to the making of modern India are most fundamental and profound, Ramesh said.

"He remains a source of great inspiration to all those committed to the idea of an India anchored in the finest of its own composite heritage, an open, liberal and secular democracy with its Constitutional goals of social, economic and political justice, modern science and technology with a scientific temper at its roots and an India that stands exclusive globally by being uncompromisingly inclusive at home," Ramesh said.

"For Nehru, democracy and yet more democracy was the oxygen which gave meaning to our lives, not demagoguery. He was authoritative without being authoritarian. He was not just an outstanding public figure who read, wrote, and shaped history decisively - perhaps more importantly, a good, decent, large-hearted, reflective, and noble human being with no insecurities whatsoever which he would have to overcome with bluffs, brags, and bombasts as we are seeing daily since May 26, 2014," Ramesh said.

For Nehru, India was one and many at the same time, he said.

Nehru's entire life was devoted to deepening that oneness while at same time celebrating the many diversities that have defined India, Ramesh said.

"To reclaim the idea of India that is now under so much assault, we have to reclaim the ideas of Nehru himself," he said.

"Nehru wrote his will and testament ten years before he passed away. It is written in 'sparkling prose' that is so very poetic," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a quote of Nehru on X that – "What we think today and what we do, creates tomorrow's India." “Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru dreamed of an India that would move forward with the help of science and technology and compete with the modern world. For this, he laid the foundation of dozens of educational, scientific, industrial, technical, social and economic institutions which are the backbone of India today and are strengthening India as the pillar of our progress,” she said in a post in Hindi on X.

The country will always remember his great contribution, Priyanka Gandhi said in her tributes to “the maker of modern India”.

The Congress, from its official X handle, also paid tributes to Nehru on his death anniversary.

"On his death anniversary, we honour the nation's first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, whose vision shaped modern India. His ideals of democracy, secularism and scientific temper continue to guide our way forward," the party said.

"Heartfelt tributes to his unmatched legacy and leadership," it added.

India's first and longest-serving prime minister, Nehru, died in office in 1964. PTI ASK DV DV