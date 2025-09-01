Nehru dynasty stole Gandhi's surname: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Patna, Sep 1 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday urged the people of Bihar to "teach a lesson" to the "Nehru dynasty" which has "stolen Gandhi's surname" to cash in on the legacy of the Mahatma.

The senior BJP leader was addressing a press conference at the party office here, hours after Congress leader Rahul wound up the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the state.

"I have known Bihar since my days in the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. People of this state are politically aware. They have the responsibility to teach a lesson to the INDI alliance and the Nehru Parivar, which has stolen even the surname of Gandhi, though they do not have any real links with the Mahatma", Reddy said.

Lambasting Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, for accusing the BJP of "vote chori", Reddy said, "We do not steal votes, but the hearts of the people. They will realise this in the upcoming assembly polls".

The Union minister, who holds the coal portfolio, added, "The Congress-led UPA government was accused of the coal sector scam, involving irregularities to the tune of Rs 1.84 lakh-crore. In contrast, 11 years of Narendra Modi government have been without any taint of corruption".

Reddy claimed that the Congress "is sure to lose Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka", the states it currently rules, "if fresh elections are held there".

He also targeted Gandhi for inviting MK Stalin and Revanth Reddy, the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Telangana, to the Yatra despite "insults heaped by them on people from Bihar".

"The country, unfortunately, has a Leader of the Opposition who seems to have no idea what issues the people face. He has been mistrustful towards the armed forces and the Supreme Court. His allegation of 'vote chori' stems from his mistrust of the Election Commission." "Rahul Gandhi keeps screaming 'chori' but would do well to remember that it was his party's government that had tried to steal democracy by imposing the Emergency", said Reddy.

"There is a much greater need for special intensive revision of electoral rolls today than ever before. There are a large number of bogus voters in my constituency, too", said the Union minister, who represents the Secunderabad seat of Telangana.

"The BJP has been able to crush Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, in sharp contrast with the UPA era when bomb blasts were the order of the day", he said.

"Bihar, too, has come out of the clutches of mafia rule and witnessed progress under the NDA government. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has never been accused of corruption, unlike his predecessors", added Reddy. PTI KPM NAC MNB