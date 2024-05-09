Nehru-Gandhi, Abdullah, Mufti dynasties curse on democracy: BJP's Tarun Chugh

Poonch/Jammu, May 9 (PTI) In a scathing attack on the leadership of the Congress, National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday said their dynastic rules are a curse on the democracy.

Chugh hit out at NC chief Farooq Abdullah for his pro-Pakistan remarks and said he should desist from playing the role of a public relations officer (PRO) for the neighbouring country.

"The three families -- Mufti dynasty, Abdullah dynasty and Gandhi-Nehru dynasty -- are running governments of loot instead of democracy. These three royal dynasties and their dynastic rules are a curse on democracy," Chugh told reporters here.

Expressing surprise on the chronological order of of these three families, he said they are running a dynastic rule. "First, Sheikh Abdullah sahib, then Farooq Abdullah sahib and Omar Abdullah, now the young Abdullah Sahib is coming.

"Mufti Sahib followed by Mehbooba ji and younger Mufti. First Nehru Ji, Indira Ji, Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Their rules have been a curse on democracy," he added.

Chugh, who visited the Poonch border town on Thursday, mentioned Farooq Abdullah as saying that Pakistan has nuclear bombs.

"Every inch of PoJK is India's. The songs in favour of Pakistan and China sung on a daily basis by Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti will not be allowed to be played here," he said.

Hitting out at Abdullah, the BJP leader said, "The Indian government knows how to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Farooq Abdullah sahib, please don't play the role of a PRO of Pakistan." Chugh added that India's power is its people and India is fully secured under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI AB AB KSS KSS