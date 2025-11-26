Nehru-Gandhi family did injustice to freedom fighters, tried to erase Sardar Patel's legacy: MP CM

Indore, Nov 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the Nehru-Gandhi family meted out injustice to freedom fighters and tried to erase Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy.

Yadav was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 'Unity March' in Indore held to mark Patel's 150th birth anniversary.

"The Congress's Nehru-Gandhi family conspired and meted out injustice to great men who made a significant contribution to the Indian freedom struggle, and it worked towards wiping out their legacy. These great men include Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," he said.

Post-Independence, Patel would have been easily accepted by the entire nation as the prime minister, but after holding talks with Mahatma Gandhi, he humbly stepped back from this position, Yadav said.

"The leaders of the Nehru-Gandhi family were dwarfed in front of Patel's stature, but this family tried to erase the big line drawn by the leader who is known as the 'Iron Man'," he added.

As the first home minister of independent India, Patel played a key role in establishing an administrative system that strengthened democracy in the country, according to the CM.

Referring to the "Statue of Unity", Yadav said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a huge statue of Sardar Patel has been built in Gujarat's Kevadia, which will ensure that the great personality will be remembered for centuries.

Yadav further alleged, "The stigma of Article 370 imposed on Jammu and Kashmir due to the mistake of the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru resulted in the deaths of a total of 40,000 innocent people, including army and police personnel, as well as ordinary people belonging to all religions and Kashmiri Pandits." On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi government revoked Article 370, which accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. PTI HWP MAS NP