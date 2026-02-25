Nehru-Gandhi family has always put politics above country: MP CM

Bhopal, Feb 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday targeted Rahul Gandhi for making "baseless" allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to the Indo-US trade deal, and alleged that the Nehru-Gandhi family always puts politics above national interest.

At a farmers' rally here on Tuesday, Gandhi had alleged that the Modi government approved the trade deal under pressure.

Speaking to reporters outside the legislative assembly, Yadav said, "I pray to Baba Mahakal to give him (Rahul Gandhi) wisdom, considering the false and baseless allegations he has made.

"He is using farmers to further his own interests. He sees this as a window of opportunity for himself, but no such opportunity will open up... the Leader of Opposition should first study the dark pages of the Congress regime," the chief minister said.

The Union government is providing a 90 per cent grant for river-linking projects in Madhya Pradesh while the trade deal between India and the European Union will also benefit six lakh farmers in the state, said Yadav.

Later, in a post on X, the chief minister said the "Nehru-Gandhi family has always placed politics above India, while under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is emerging as a global power." Rahul Gandhi and the Congress never miss an opportunity to advance their agenda internationally, and even at the AI summit in Delhi his supporters were "making it all about themselves instead of celebrating India's achievements," Yadav added, referring to the Youth Congress' "shirtless" protest.