Nehru-Gandhi family 'most corrupt' in the world: BJP on Vadra's questioning by ED

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) After the Enforcement Directorate recorded businessman Robert Vadra's statement in the Haryana land deal case, the BJP on Tuesday targeted the Congress and called the Nehru-Gandhi family the “most corrupt family” in the world.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia expressed the hope that Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will face the consequences of “grabbing farmers" land in Haryana and making money out of it through corruption” during the Congress rule in the state.

The ruling party's reaction came after the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday recorded the statement of Vadra, brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in a 2008 Haryana land deal-linked money laundering case.

Vadra termed the agency's move to summon him as a "political vendetta" and said he had spent hours with the ED earlier during questioning (in separate money laundering cases), sharing thousands of pages, but still the agency has been raking up cases against him.

Reacting to the development, Bhatia said, “Today, land mafia Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was summoned by the ED for interrogation in the case which pertains to a land scam in Haryana when the Congress was in power.” The ED’s action shows the “might of the law” and sends out a message that nobody is above the law in the country, he said.

"Robert Vadra, who used to show a lot of arrogance during the Congress rule, must have also felt the might of the law today... it came to knowledge that he began trembling after the first question was asked," Bhatia said.

The BJP spokesperson alleged that Vadra had grabbed the farmers’ land in Haryana with the help of Rahul Gandhi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi had ensured that the farmers’ land goes under Vadra’s occupation,” he charged.

“It will not be wrong to say that if there is any family which is the most corrupt in the world, it’s the Gandhi family in which Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra are out on bail in cases of corruption,” he added.

Bhatia said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has a policy of zero tolerance towards corruption.

“We are sure that under the Narendra Modi government which has the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, every paisa made through corruption would be recovered from Robert Vadra and the land grabbed by him would be returned to the farmers,” he said.

Vadra will have to face the consequences of his "indulgence in corruption”, he said, adding, “They need to be accountable to the people of the country.” The questioning came on a day it came to light that the Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and others before a special court here in the National Herald case accusing them of laundering Rs 988 crore. PTI PK RT