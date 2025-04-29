Nehru harboured hostile feelings towards Ambedkar, claims Madhya Pradesh CM

Indore, Apr 29 (PTI) Accusing the Congress of trying to deny Dr B R Ambedkar's contribution to the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru's "hostility" towards Ambedkar continued even after his death.

The Congress, in its reaction, accused Yadav of spreading "propaganda" and said he has no evidence to back his claims.

Yadav's statement came amid a tussle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress over Ambedkar's legacy in Madhya Pradesh where Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, was born. The main opposition party had on Monday organized a `Samvidhan Bachao' (save Constitution) rally in Gwalior.

Speaking at a seminar organized in Indore as part of the BJP's `Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan', the chief minister said, "Ambedkar achieved a high position in life by fighting against the caste system, which frightened Nehru. Nehru had advanced on the strength of his father's legacy but he was not connected to the roots of India.'' "When Ambedkar was alive, Nehru harboured ill-will towards him. Even after Ambedkar's demise, Nehru's hostility towards him endured," Yadav alleged.

"It is unfortunate that then prime minister Nehru used all his might to defeat Ambedkar in various elections," he said, claiming further that when Ambedkar died in New Delhi, Nehru did not allow his cremation to take place in the national capital.

The chief minister also alleged that when Ambedkar's mortal remains were taken to Mumbai by a flight for the last rites, his wife was presented with a bill for airfare.

"Before seeking votes in Ambedkar's name, the Congress should remember all the sins it committed in doing injustice to him. Congress should apologize for these sins," said Yadav.

Ambedkar contributed a lot to the eradication of caste discrimination against the deprived and exploited sections, but the "Congress and its leaders tried to deny this contribution," he claimed.

State Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said the success of the Samvidhan Bachao rally had made the BJP "very nervous," and therefore, Yadav was making "false claims and (spreading) propaganda" about the relationship between Nehru and Ambedkar.

"The chief minister has no proof for these claims," he said, adding that Ambedkar's Constitution was not safe under the BJP rule.

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow near Indore. He died on December 6, 1956, in New Delhi. PTI HWP ADU KRK