Nehru Memorial Museum has nearly 3.06 lakh books, rich archives of institutional records, personal papers: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library maintains a library of international standard, housing approximately 3.06 lakh books, more than a hundred journals and news magazines, Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Asked whether it is a fact that a meeting of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) was held on June 15 this year, he said, "Yes, Sir. The proposal regarding changes in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society was passed in the said meeting".

On a query on whether it is true that for over 59 years Nehru Memorial Museum and Library have been a global intellectual landmark and treasure house of books and archives, the minister said, the NMML "maintains a library of international standard, housing approximately 3.06 lakh books, more than a hundred journals and news magazines".

The NMML Archive is a reservoir of over 1200 collections of institutional records and personal papers acquired from all over the world of eminent national leaders, freedom fighters, politicians, educationists, environmentalists, scientists, jurists and industrialists and all those who contributed to the making of modern India, the minister said.

The archives are used by scholars and academics from all over the world for primary research work. The NMML's Oral History Division is also a repository of more than 950 transcripts of the interviews relating to the social and political development of modern India with special reference to the country's freedom struggle, Reddy added.