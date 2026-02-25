Nehru 'redrew' Bharat's borders forever: BJP

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Hitting back at the Congress, the BJP on Wednesday accused India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru of making repeated “territorial compromises” throughout his tenure and "redrawing" Bharat’s borders forever.

The BJP's criticism of Nehru comes in the backdrop of the Congress attacking the government over the India-US interim trade deal, calling it a "wholesale surrender" and "betrayal" of national interest.

In a series of posts on X with a "compromised Congress" hashtag, BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said, "Nehru's No.1 duty as first PM: Protect and integrate Bharat's territory." "Instead all through his reign he did Territorial compromise, 'piece by piece'- Tibet given up. Aksai Chin compromised. Berubari compromised. Punjab villages compromised.Rann of Kutch compromised. Kashmir was nearly compromised in parts," Baluni alleged. "Repeated compromise. Repeated retreat. This was Nehruvian statesmanship. One man's compromises redrew Bharat's map forever," the BJP MP claimed.

Baluni alleged that Nehru surrendered India's rights in Tibet.

"Withdrew all military escorts. Handed over postal, telegraph and phone services to China. Recognised Tibet as China's region. Gave Mao the entire buffer zone for free," he claimed.

"Aksai Chin: China built military road from 1951. IB chief BN Mullik warned Nehru in 1952 but he Ignored completely. Road (construction) finished 1957. In 1959, Nehru told Parliament: 'Ignore these rumours'. 8 years of lies while Indian land was stolen," the BJP leader added.

Citing the Nehru-Noon Agreement on Berubari Union, Baluni alleged that Nehru gifted half of the West Bengal territory to Pakistan without any cabinet approval.

"No cabinet approval. No West Bengal govt consulted. Supreme Court rebuked: 'PM cannot gift Indian land.' Nehru forced the 9th Amendment to legalise his surrender," he charged.

The BJP leader alleged that Nehru announced plebiscite in Kashmir "publicly" without any nod from the Cabinet and gave Pakistan a "permanent diplomatic weapon".

"1962-64: Swaran Singh-Bhutto talks (held under) US/UK pressure. India agreed to cede Poonch and Uri to Pakistan. Planned even more: Turn entire Gurez, Neelam and Kishanganga valleys into international borders," he added.

Baluni alleged that Nehru "gifted" Sarja Majra, Rakh Hardit Singh, Pathanke and parts of Firozpur to Pakistan in 1960.

"1968: Lost Chhad Bet + 300 sq miles in Rann of Kutch via arbitration," he said.

"1962 War: Nehru's insane 'Forward Policy'. He ordered troops to plant posts deep inside Chinese-claimed areas, ZERO supplies, ZERO army consultation. Even put his cousin Gen. BM Kaul in command. Result: Total military collapse and humiliation," he added.

Upping the ante against the deal with the US, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the prime minister approved the trade agreement under external pressure linked to the threat of releasing "Epstein files" and an ongoing criminal case involving industrialist Gautam Adani in the US.

"Narendra Modi is compromised. He has been trapped. He has signed this agreement under pressure. This is not a deal, it is an arrow in the heart of the farmer," the Congress leader charged while addressing an event in Madhya Pradesh.PTI PK DV DV