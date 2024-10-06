Nehru revised comments on Shivaji, claims Patole; asks Fadnavis to apologise for statue collapse

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday slammed Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the latter's comments on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru at an event graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day earlier and said the senior BJP leader must first apologise for the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji's statue in August.
On Saturday, during an event in Thane where the PM launched and laid foundation stones of several projects, Fadnavis had asked if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would apologise for the unsavoury description of the legendary Maratha warrior-king in Nehru's book.
Fadnavis' attack had come in response to Gandhi's statement in Kolhapur earlier on Saturday that "there is no use of bowing before Shivaji Maharaj after scaring people, destroying the Constitution and institutions in the country". The Congress leader's comments were apparently targeted at Modi, who had apologised to Shivaji Maharaj and those hurt by the collapse of the emperor's statue on August 26.
Speaking to reporters, Patole said Fadnavis repeatedly lies about Nehru's comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji.
"Nehru wrote the book while in jail. After he was released, he revised his comments and also apologised. But Fadnavis has still not apologised for the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji's statue in Malvan. He should tell us when he will apologise," Patole said.
Patole also said PM Modi should speak about his work in the first two terms of the NDA government rather than just attacking the Congress.
Patole asserted the Maharashtra assembly polls will be much better for the Congress than the upswing predicted for the party in Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir, where results will be declared on October 8.
Maharashtra polls are likely to be held in November. The term of the current assembly ends on November 26.
He also alleged the BJP had made Maharashtra a drug hub and had destroyed the youth of the state. PTI MR BNM
Nehru revised comments on Shivaji, claims Patole; asks Fadnavis to apologise for statue collapse
