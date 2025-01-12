Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust announces scholarships for Ludhiana students

Ludhiana, Jan 12 (PTI) To mark the 33rd death anniversary of its founder Sat Paul Mittal, the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust on Sunday announced a 'Satya Scholarship Programme' for students of Ludhiana.

Advertisment

The 'merit-cum-means' scholarship programme aims to support deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, with focus on girl students pursuing undergraduate and integrated programmes in engineering, computer science, medical and commerce streams at select colleges/universities in the city, the trust said.

Students eligible for admissions in August 2025 with an annual family income not exceeding Rs 5 lakh can apply for the scholarship, it added.

Starting this year with 100 students, the programme aims to gradually scale up its scope to 400 students with an outlay of Rs 4 crore per year as it reaches its peak, the trust said.

Advertisment

Beyond merit, the scholarship aims to empower girl students, persons with disabilities (PWD), orphans, children from single-parent families, and athletes, it said.

The recipients of the scholarship will be known as 'Satya Scholars' who will receive 100 per cent of their college fee throughout the duration of their course.

On completing their graduation, the Satya Scholars will be encouraged to support at least one student at the school or college level on a continuous basis voluntarily, the trust said.

Advertisment

Announcing the initiative, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, president of Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, said, "As we commemorate the 33rd death anniversary of our visionary founder Sat Paul Mittal, we are pleased to announce the launch of the Satya Scholarship programme.

"The initiative embodies our commitment to empower students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, particularly girl students, persons with disabilities, and those from marginalised communities, to achieve academic excellence and pursue their dreams." PTI COR VSD ARI