Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust confers Sat Paul Mittal National Awards in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Nov 12 (PTI) Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust on Wednesday conferred the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards for 2025 in a ceremony here.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan felicitated the awardees and distributed the scholarships.

The Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025 were presented with a total cash prize of Rs 20 lakh along with citations under different categories.

Congratulating the awardees, Pradhan said that the Sat Paul Mittal National Awards ceremony is not only a symbol of honour but also of the contribution of education, service and indigenous thinking in nation-building.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, president, Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, said on the occasion, "At the Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust, we believe that service to society is not merely an act of generosity -- it is the very foundation upon which a nation's true strength is built." As India continues its progressive journey towards a Viksit Bharat, the Trust remains committed to strengthening the nation's educational and social fabric. These young minds, along with the award recipients, reflect the spirit of a nation that grows and leads together, he said. PTI COR CHS KSS KSS