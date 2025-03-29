Nehru skipped Somnath Temple inauguration event for sake of votes of a community: MP CM

Bhopal, Mar 29 (PTI) India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru refused an invitation by his deputy Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to attend the inauguration of the rebuilt Somnath Temple in Gujarat after Independence for the sake of votes of a particular community, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday.

Speaking at a "boot camp" of the BJP here, Yadav also equated Prime Minister Narendra Modi with legendary emperor Vikramaditya, saying both preferred to be considered as servants of the people.

"When the Somnath Temple was rebuilt, Deputy PM Vallabhbhai Patel, who got it constructed with public donations, invited Nehru, who said do not do this as it will make adherents of a religion unhappy. Nehru refused to inaugurate Somnath Temple for the sake of votes of a particular community," Yadav said.

A BJP release quoted the CM as saying that "Nehru set aside the nation's moral values and Sanatan culture for the sake of votes".

However, then president Dr Rajendra Prasad inaugurated the temple, Yadav said, adding that the Congress even now opposed the construction of the Ram Temple and skipped its inauguration event in Ayodhya.

Prasad inaugurated the Somnath Temple on May 11, 1951.

Hailing Modi, the MP CM said the PM was working like emperor Vikramaditya.

"Although Vikramaditya was an emperor, he never preferred to be called a king or emperor. He preferred to be called a servant of the people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is serving the people like Vikramaditya and considers himself a servant of the people," Yadav said.

He also said the last emperor of India before the country went into slavery was Prithviraj Chauhan.

Speaking about the 'I am BJP future force' boot camp, Yadav said it was organised after Modi called for the introduction of one lakh professionals, entrepreneurs and talented individuals from different fields into politics to eliminate dynastic politics.

"Policies play a crucial role in the development of a country. You all will contribute to shaping the policies for the development of your respective fields, which will help the country and state move forward, and by 2047, the dream of making India a world leader will come true," he said at the event. PTI LAL BNM