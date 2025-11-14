Nehru's contributions sought to be denied, denigrated, distorted by PM: Congress

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Congress on Friday alleged that Jawaharlal Nehru's immeasurable contributions to the making of modern India are sought to be "denied, denigrated, distorted, and demonised" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asserted that India's first PM must and will survive this "assault "on his legacy.

The opposition party said those who are hellbent on erasing him out of the country's 20th century history are only reflecting their own deep insecurities and complexes.

The Congress' attack on the Modi government came on Nehru's 136th birth anniversary. Nehru was born on this date in 1889 in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. He was one of the leading faces of the country's freedom struggle. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes to Nehru at his memorial at Shanti Van here.

Kharge hailed Nehru's contributions and said his legacy stands as a "timeless beacon, illuminating the idea of India and the values he cherished -- freedom, democracy, secularism and scientific temper".

"His vision continues to inspire our conscience and shape our collective actions. Paying tribute to India’s first Prime Minister, a leader who deeply cherished truth, unity and peace. Best wishes on Children’s Day to the future of our nation," Kharge said on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Nehru laid the foundation of constitutional and democratic values in independent India through his visionary and fearless leadership, and provided the country with a new direction.

"His ideals and values continue to be a source of inspiration for us even today. Respectful salutations to 'Hind ke Jawahar' on his birth anniversary," Gandhi said in his post n Hindi on X.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh launched a scathing attack on the government on Nehru's birth anniversary.

"Today is the 136th birth anniversary of the man who still resonates all over the world but whose immeasurable contributions to the making of modern India are sought to be denied, denigrated, distorted, and demonised by the PM and his brigade," Ramesh said on X.

"Nehru must and will survive this assault on his legacy and accomplishments. Those who are hellbent on erasing him out of our 20th century history are only reflecting their own deep insecurities and complexes," he said.

"When he turned 60 on November 14, 1949, a voluminous and extremely erudite Abhinandan Granth with Introductions by Rajaji and Sardar Patel had been presented to him. It still makes for inspirational reading. The first phase of the ambitious digital archive of the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund http://nehruarchive.in is likely to go live very soon in the next few days. It will be a great beginning," he said.

The Congress, from its official handle, said, "Heartfelt tributes to Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary! The visionary architect of modern India, his ideals of democracy, secularism & scientific temper continue to lead the nation towards development & technological progress. His legacy remains our guiding light."