NEHU student leader, accomplices attack Hindi professor in Shillong

Shillong, Apr 25 (PTI) A Hindi teacher at the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) here sustained minor injuries after a student leader and his accomplices allegedly locked him inside his office chamber and attacked him with scissors, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when Professor Alok Singh was in his office, and the NEHU student leader and his accomplices attacked him, they added.

East Khasi Hills district SP said police have received an FIR filed by the teacher in this regard and a case will be filed.

"I am deeply saddened to inform you that around 4:45 pm on Thursday, the president of NEHUSU, along with five accomplices, forcibly locked me inside my chamber in the department," Singh said in an FIR.

He said that during the incident, the students physically assaulted him and threatened to kill him by holding a scissors to his neck.

The teacher urged police to take action and ensure his safety on the university campus.

The attack was condemned by the varsity teachers.

"We urged police to take strict action against the attackers," one of his colleagues told PTI.

The NEHU Teachers Association will meet Singh to get a first-hand knowledge of the attack, he said.

NEHUSU president could not be reached for comments as his mobile phone was switched off. PTI JOP MNB