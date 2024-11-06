NEHU students protest demanding removal of registrar, dy registrar

Shillong, Nov 6 (PTI) Normal functioning of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) was affected on Wednesday as students protested demanding the removal of registrar and deputy registrar, an official said.

The North Eastern Hill University Students Union (NEHUSU), Khasi Students Union and NEHU unit of the Meghalaya Tribal Teachers' Association also supported the protest at the oldest central university in North East.

NEHUSU leaders had met Vice Chancellor PS Shukla on Tuesday demanding the removal of registrar Col Omkar Singh (Retd) and deputy registrar Amit Gupta for "incompetence" as the varsity ranking has slipped 21 points to 101 in NIRF ranking. The VC's refusal to listen to their demands made them camp overnight outside his office.

NEHUSU general secretary Toniho S Kharsati said the students demanded that the VC remove the registrar, deputy registrar, and other "illegal" appointees at the university.

"Since his (Shukla) taking over charge in 2021, nothing positive has taken place at the University. University rankings are going down and incompetent people are being appointed as registrar and deputy registrar among others," he said.

The protesting students also demanded that Prof Shukla step down as he was "unfit" to head the university unless he takes action against those incompetent people he appointed, the student leader said.

MeTTA-NEHU president DRL Nonglait said that the incumbent VC should take steps to address the grievances of the students and teaching and non teaching staff.

"The VC has a lot to do to improve the overall ranking of the university and address the grievances of one and all," he said.

The non teaching also protested demanding filling up of posts in the university.

The Non-teaching Staff Association (NEHUNSA) stopped work in protest against the alleged "unprecedented" delay in the recruitment process for the posts that were advertised for the past one year.

While the recruitment was to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the NTA had communicated to the university on July 16 that it was not in a position to conduct the recruitment.

The VC did not respond to calls. PTI JOP RG