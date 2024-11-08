NEHU teachers demand VC's removal, seek Meghalaya guv help to resolve crisis

Shillong, Nov 8 (PTI) Concerned about the ongoing unrest at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) here, faculty members on Friday sought Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar's intervention to resolve the crisis.

The protests, now in its third day, have significantly disrupted operations at the varsity, which serves nearly 5,000 students.

Students staged a hunger strike outside vice-chancellor PS Shukla's office demanding his removal along with that of the "incompetent" registrar and deputy registrar.

North Eastern Hill University Teachers' Association (NEHUTA) president Prof. Lakhon Kma said the faculty briefed the Governor about the situation.

During a meeting, Governor Vijayashankar expressed concern over the ongoing protests and emphasised that students should not be agitating but instead attending their classes.

He also directed all stakeholders, including faculty and staff, to submit suggestions for resolving the crisis.

"We apprised the Governor, who is the chief rector of NEHU, about the ongoing turmoil in the university," Kma said.

Prof. Kma claimed that there was a significant loss of trust in the leadership of Shukla, with students, teachers, and non-teaching staff all calling for his removal.

In response, the VC had assured the students on Thursday that a meeting would be convened by November 11, and that actions would be taken based on the findings of an ongoing inquiry.

He also urged the students to end their agitation so that normalcy could be restored in the university.

In addition, the VC announced that a pro-VC for both the Tura and Shillong campuses would be appointed by the end of the month, in line with university ordinances. PTI JOP MNB