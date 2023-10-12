NEHU teachers stage dharna against VC

Shillong, Oct 12 (PTI) The North Eastern Hill University Teachers' Association (NEHUTA) on Thursday staged a dharna and organised a rally to protest against alleged "wrongdoings" of Vice-Chancellor Prof P S Shukla.

Advertisment

In a statement, NEHUTA president Lakhon Kma said NEHUTA is fighting the VC to save NEHU.

"We are fighting against all his wrongdoings and also to protect our legitimate right as members of the Academic Council which the VC has tried to trample...," Kma added.

He said the association had requested the VC to notify emergency Academic Council by October 9, failing which they would intensify their agitational programme but the VC ignored it.

The demand was made in view of the "hasty and inappropriate" implementation of NEP 2020 at the undergraduate level in NEHU-affiliated colleges without the approval of the AC, he said.

"The unilateral and hasty decision of the VC is an act of infringement on the rights of the Academic Council and violating the established norms and procedures as per NEHU Act, Statutes and Ordinances...," he added. PTI JOP RG